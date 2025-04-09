Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy and Shin Dong Yup confirmed to return as hosts for 61st Baeksang Arts Awards

Park Bo Gum, Bae Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup are set to reunite as hosts of the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards, continuing their cherished tradition of leading one of South Korea’s most prestigious entertainment ceremonies.

The awards show, which honors outstanding achievements in television, film, and theater, will be broadcast live on JTBC on May 5 at 8 p.m. KST.

The announcement, made on April 9, was met with enthusiastic anticipation from fans and industry insiders alike, as the trio’s combined experience and charm have become an essential part of the annual celebration. Known for their polished synergy and professionalism, the three hosts are expected to once again elevate the ceremony with their charisma and wit.

Veteran comedian and host Shin Dong Yup will be making his 11th appearance as an MC at Baeksang, a testament to his long-standing rapport with the awards. Except for the 2017 ceremony, which was hosted by Park Joong Hoon, Shin has been the face of Baeksang since its 50th edition.

This year holds special meaning for him not just as a host, but also as a nominee. Shin is up for Best Male Entertainer in the TV category, aiming to add a third win to his previous Baeksang victories at the 30th and 50th awards. His double role as both nominee and MC highlights his continued relevance and popularity in the Korean entertainment landscape.

Suzy, a fan-favorite singer-actress, marks a historic moment in her career with her 10th consecutive year hosting the Baeksangs—an unprecedented achievement. Since taking up the MC role in 2016 for the 52nd ceremony, she has maintained a perfect attendance record, making her the longest-serving female host in Baeksang Arts Awards history.

Her association with the event began earlier when she became one of the rare artists to win Best New Actress in both television and film. Suzy’s graceful presence and consistent performance have solidified her status as a Baeksang icon, and her return this year is a celebration of her decade-long journey with the awards.

Joining them is actor Park Bo Gum, who will be hosting the ceremony for the seventh time. First stepping onto the Baeksang stage as a co-host in 2018 at the 54th edition, Park quickly earned praise for his composed and engaging presence. Although he missed the 57th awards due to his mandatory military service, he returned triumphantly in 2022, choosing Baeksang as his first official activity post-discharge.

This year, Park Bo Gum’s presence carries even more weight as he is nominated for Best Actor in the TV category for his acclaimed performance in Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines. The dual role of host and nominee places him in the spotlight, with fans eager to see if he will take home a trophy while also guiding the night’s proceedings.

The Baeksang Arts Awards are known not only for celebrating excellence across the entertainment industry but also for delivering memorable and heartfelt moments and with these three seasoned hosts returning to the stage, this year’s event is poised to live up to its legacy. Whether it’s Shin Dong Yup’s humor, Suzy’s poise, or Park Bo Gum’s sincerity, their reunion promises a harmonious blend of experience, talent, and star power.

