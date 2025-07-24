Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda starrer gets a ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh just days ahead of release

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom is releasing in theaters on July 31, 2025. As the spy action drama is gearing up to hit the big screens, the Andhra Pradesh government has granted a price hike for its tickets.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom gets a price hike on tickets

According to a recent circular released by the Andhra Pradesh government, Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, will have a hiked ticket price. With single-screen theaters increasing their prices by Rs 50, multiplexes will charge an additional Rs 75 on top of the general rates.

The hiked price on the tickets will be in effect for 10 days. Earlier, various movies released in Telugu followed this practice, including Kuberaa, Kannappa, and the Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case.

Vijay Deverakonda to begin Kingdom promotions?

Vijay Deverakonda recently made headlines after reports surfaced that he had been diagnosed with dengue fever. Recently, it was reported that the actor has been discharged from the hospital and will begin promoting Kingdom a week before its release.

It is expected that the Arjun Reddy actor will appear in a chat alongside director Sandeep Reddy Vanga as part of the promotional efforts.

About Kingdom

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, is said to be a spy actioner flick, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict with escalating tensions.

As the man rises to become a leader, he must protect his people, no matter the cost. Kingdom is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his reunion with Gowtam and his first time collaborating with Vijay.

Discussing the possibility of a sequel, producer Naga Vamsi opened up and confirmed that the upcoming movie has laid the groundwork for a part 2, with the climax covering the justifications.

Coming to Vijay Deverakonda’s work front, the Arjun Reddy actor will next be joining hands with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan, tentatively titled VD14. Moreover, the actor also has a film with director Ravi Kiran Kola in his lineup.

