Hari Hara Veera Mallu Ending Explained: Why did Qutb Shah recruit Pawan Kalyan aka Veera Mallu, and does he successfully steal the Koh-i-Noor?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit released in theaters on July 24, 2025. The period action adventure flick features the story of an outlaw, Veera Mallu, who is tasked with an important mission.

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 about?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features the story of Veera Mallu, a thief who is known to be a swashbuckler and stands with those who are oppressed. The outlaw is known to be a saviour among his people, who takes from the rich and powerful to provide for the poor, who are unable to earn a living.

Set in the Mughal era of the 1650s, Veera Mallu is initially recruited by the King of Kollur, from where he escapes with Panchami (played by Nidhhi Agerwal). With his impressive skills and action-packed moments, Veera Mallu impresses Abul Hasan Qutb Shah, the ruler of the Qutb Shahi dynasty.

On the other hand, the kingdom of Golconda learns that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (played by Bobby Deol) plans to invade South India. In hopes of seeking help from the British Army, the Golconda ministers must offer them the Koh-i-Noor, which is under the Mughal protection.

With no hope left, Abul Hasan Qutb Shah decides to take help from Veera Mallu.

Will Veera Mallu accept the task, and will he retrieve the Koh-i-Noor?

The second half of the film begins with Veera Mallu beginning his mission to retrieve the Koh-i-Noor. Opposing the Jizya (a tax imposed on non-Muslims by Muslim rulers), Veera Mallu stands strong against the Mughal empire.

As he sets out on his mission, Veera Mallu recruits a band of misfits who will aid him in stealing from the Mughal empire. While he moves forward with his mission, it is revealed that more than being a thief, Veera Mallu has a personal vendetta against Aurangzeb.

While his journey towards stealing the Koh-i-Noor is still far away, Veera Mallu transitions from a thief to the saviour of Sanatana Dharma. Whether he’d steal the diamond from Aurangzeb and what happens between them will only be revealed in the sequel, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 2 – Battlefield.

