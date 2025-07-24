When Amrita Singh said she was ready to ‘sell everything’ as a single parent after divorce from Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage to Amrita Singh ended in a publicly discussed divorce in 2004. After this, the actress went on to become a single parent and raise her children, Sara and Ibrahim, single-handedly. In one of her later interviews, Amrita had opened up about the challenges she faced during this period.

Advertisement

When Amrita Singh spoke of her hurt post-divorce

In an older interview with Pooja Bedi on Zoom, Amrita Singh had opened up about the phase of her life right after her divorce. She mentioned how difficult it was for her to come to terms with the fact that there is always something to gain and lose in life.

Addressing the immense hurt she carried as a woman, Amrita said, “I was hurt, I was very hurt. I didn't think of other issues at that time. I had to first deal with my emotions as a woman."

Amrita Singh said she was willing to sell everything as a single parent

In the same interview, Amrita also discussed the most critical responsibility she had at that time, which was raising her children alone. She added that despite having two young kids under her wing, she was strong and wasn’t scared of any of the challenges.

Advertisement

The Betaab actress mentioned that if need be, she would be willing to sell off everything and move to a smaller place to earn enough to feed her kids and survive.

In her words, “What will happen if money doesn't come? I will sell everything and shift to a smaller house. At least we'll get the food and we'll survive. I'm happy in some aspects, or maybe I am not, and this happens often throughout life."

When Sara Ali Khan revealed that her mom Amrita still manages her finances

Fast forward to now, both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have grown up and have established themselves as actors in Bollywood. However, despite their fame, it is their family, especially their mother, Amrita, who remains at the core of their lives.

Previously, while speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Sara mentioned how her finances are still managed by her mother.

Advertisement

She explained, “My mom handles my money entirely. Even my GPay account is linked to her. My OTPs come on her phone.”

ALSO READ: How Emraan Hashmi’s ‘serial-kisser’ tag broke him an expensive deal with wife Parveen Shahani