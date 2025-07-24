Remember Latika from Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire? All about Freida Pinto, who is married to a photographer and settled in UK

Slumdog Millionaire achieved significant popularity during its release in 2008. A year later, in 2009, the film won eight out of 10 Academy Awards. Directed by Danny Boyle, the critically acclaimed British drama starred Dev Patel and Freida Pinto as the main leads. With the film that made a star, along with Dev Patel, questions regarding her presence often arise in the film circuit. So, are you also curious what Freida might be up to these days? If yes, read on to find out.

Freida Pinto is married to a photographer

Freida Pinto is happily married to Cory Tran, an adventure photographer and cinematographer. The couple exchanged marital vows in 2020 in California. They got engaged in November 2019. Freida and Cory have a son, Rumi-Ray, who was born in November 2021.

The actress previously dated her Slumdog Millionaire co-star Dev Patel. However, they parted ways after a relationship of six years.

As per her Instagram profile, Freida is now settled in the United Kingdom with her family.

Freida Pinto to star in Netflix series, Unaccustomed Earth

Freida Pinto is currently gearing up for the upcoming Netflix series, Unaccustomed Earth. Freida is playing a major role of Parul Chaudhary in the show. The series marks the adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection of the same name.

A brief about Freida Pinto’s movies and series

As far as movies are concerned, Pinto was last seen in My Mother's Wedding (2023). The comedy drama starred Scarlett Johansson as the main lead, and she was cast in a key role.

She was also a part of Surface Season 2. The second season of the American psychological thriller television series aired on Apple TV+ in February this year.

The actress rose to prominence with her film debut, Slumdog Millionaire. While Dev Patel played the role of Jamal, Freida played his love interest, Latika, in the 2008 Oscar-winning movie. Their on-screen chemistry was one of the highlights of the British drama.

She later acted in Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Immortals. Her filmography also includes movies like Miral (2010), Trishna (2011), Desert Dancer (2014), You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010), Hillbilly Elegy (2020), and Mr. Malcolm's List (2022).

Freida Pinto also worked in the 2018 film, Love Sonia, which was Mrunal Thakur's debut in Bollywood.

