Mohit Suri manifested his marriage to Udita Goswami after seeing her Paap hoarding 21 years ago

Mohit Suri has just delivered a fresh blockbuster with Saiyaara. The movie is cruising at the box office with final India net collections expected to be over Rs 400 crore. This is really heartwarming, given that it is a mid-sized film featuring debutants. Beyond the silver screen, his real-life love story with actress Udita Goswami is equally heartwarming. It all began with a glance at a hoarding, proving that love can start in the most unexpected ways.

Mohit Suri Had Feelings For Udita, Right From The Day He Saw Her On A Billboard In The Early 2000s

At a juice centre, Mohit Suri was chatting with a friend when he saw Udita on a hoarding for her debut film Paap. “I was sitting outside a juice centre with a friend, and I saw Udita on a hoarding for her debut film ‘Paap’. I jokingly told my friend, ‘I’m going to marry her someday.’ I had no idea who she was at the time; it was just a fleeting thought,” he shared in an exclusive NDTV interview.

Mohit Suri Recalls How Pooja Bhatt Played The Matchmaker In His Relation With Udita

Weeks later, fate played its part. During a trial screening, director Pooja Bhatt introduced Mohit to Udita. “A few weeks later, I was at a trial screening, and Pooja Bhatt, who directed ‘Paap’, introduced me to Udita, saying, ‘This is Mohit, he wants to marry you.’ It was so embarrassing! I felt like such a fool, but that’s when our story began,” Mohit recalled. That awkward moment sparked a connection that grew stronger over time.

Mohit Suri Admits That He Is A Hopeless Romantic

Their bond deepened while working on Mohit’s film Zeher. Sparks flew instantly, and Mohit poured his heart into the relationship. “I’m a hopeless romantic", he said. "Even after 21 years with Udita, I get excited when she praises me, and I feel upset when she doesn’t talk to me. That’s just how I am,” he admitted.

Their journey wasn’t without challenges. In 2010, they faced a rough patch, but their commitment held firm. After nearly a decade together, Mohit and Udita married in 2013. Mohit believes the universe conspired to make his wish come true, turning a casual comment into a lifelong partnership.

Udita Goswami Often Tells Mohit To Save Emotions When They Are Fighting, For His Films

Even now, Mohit’s love for Udita remains intense. “Sometimes, when we have a big fight, Udita tells me, ‘Save all your emotions for your films!’ But I can’t help it; I’m emotional in real life too,” he confessed. After 21 years, Udita’s words still move him deeply.

