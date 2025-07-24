'Sushant Singh Rajput, we miss you every single day...': Sanjana Sanghi pays emotional tribute as Dil Bechara turns 5

Dil Bechara completed five years of its release today, July 24, 2025. The coming-of-age tragedy romance starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and actress Sanjana Sanghi. To mark the occasion, Sanjana paid an emotional tribute to her co-star on social media.

Sanjana Sanghi celebrates 5 years of Dil Bechara

On Thursday, Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a collection of memories from the sets of Dil Bechara. In the video, Sanjana recounted her journey as she acknowledged working with director Mukesh Chhabra, co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and other actors.

Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, calls him 'best actor in the world'

In her clip, Sanjana Sanghi also expressed that she misses her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput “every single day”.

"It's a journey that changed my life, and it is the one that I struggle to articulate because of everything that it means to me. On the 5th anniversary of Dil Bechara, the articulation I have is of endless gratitude to the universe for choosing me to kickstart my journey and to Mukesh for the kind of faith he had shown in me. To the best actor in the world, Sushant, someone we miss every single day…", says Sanjana in the clip.

Sanjana Sanghi accompanied her post with a heartwarming note in the caption. She called her experience “magical” and added that she will be forever grateful. The actress concluded her words by remembering the late actor.

“Always was, always will be, the most magical. Thank you for giving Dil Bechara and Kizie Basu a permanent home in your hearts. And for celebrating our film in the most special way, always. I am forever grateful. #5YearsOfDilBechara. Miss you, Sush,” her caption read.

Check out the post here:

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marked the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It was based on John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars and its subsequent 2014 American film adaptation of the same name. Saif Ali Khan made a cameo appearance in it. Released in July 2020, it marked Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous appearance.

Sushant passed away on June 14, the same year.