Stray Kids kept it real at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, returning after their debut performances of S-Class and LALALALA! The octet presented the fans with a blazing performance of their popular tracks Chk Chk Boom, which has been an earworm ever since its release a few months ago, and JJAM, which fans know as the fun track from the album.

With an illuminated stage and the members dressed in sleek black fits, Stray Kids brought the stage alive performing a well-oiled show which earned loud cheers from the crowd. As soon as the Chk Chk Boom dance came to an end with fireworks, a skit began with the squirt on Lee Know’s face, and we knew it was time to JJAM. Neon lights adorning the stage, Stray Kids were back in pink and white fits, a total turnover from their earlier fashion. Once again, the group proved their versatility by presenting two starkly different performances within a span of minutes and surely went back with more fans after the award show.

Check out Stray Kids performing their songs Chk Chk Boom and JJAM at the Billboard Music Awards below:

The group did not end it there as they also took home another trophy from the award show, making it their second, by winning the Top Global K-Pop Artist award. Also in the run were BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, as well as groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN. Ultimately, it was the octet which made it to the final line, adding to last year’s wins of K-pop Album and Global K-Pop Artist.

Advertisement

The leader of the team, Bang Chan gave a ‘big, huge’ shoutout to the STAYS all around the world. Speaking about the amazing and unforgettable year with their fans, member Felix added how they wanted to give it back by working hard and making music that they would truly love. The JYP Entertainment star, Seungmin, shared how it was all only possible because of STAYS and expressed gratitude once again.

Stray Kids has also released its new album, a mixtape called Hop, with the title track Walking On Water alongside a cinematic music video.