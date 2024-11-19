Min Hee Jin lambasts ILLIT's BELIFT Lab over 20 billion KRW lawsuit; accuses HYBE of allegedly 'damaging NewJeans'

Min Hee Jin has fired back at BELIFT Lab, accusing the company of using its rookie group, ILLIT, as a shield in a lawsuit she claims is aimed at deflecting attention from the damage they have caused to NewJeans. The lawsuit, filed by BELIFT Lab, seeks 20 billion KRW (approximately 14.3 million USD) in damages from Min Hee Jin due to her public allegations of plagiarism against the company concerning ILLIT’s conceptualization.

On November 18, Min Hee Jin’s representatives released a forceful statement, denouncing BELIFT Lab and HYBE for what they called a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and avoid accountability. According to Min Hee Jin’s side, despite testimony from an internal whistleblower and clear evidence of similarities between the concepts for ILLIT and NewJeans, BELIFT Lab and HYBE have continued to deny any wrongdoing.

Her statement read, “Despite clear testimony from an internal whistleblower and evident similarities, they are denying it and misleading public opinion. HYBE and BeLift Lab are the ones spreading numerous false claims, disrupting work, and defaming while bringing an issue that could have been resolved internally into the public sphere. They should reflect on who is truly using rookie artists as shields to claim work disruption while ignoring the damage done to NewJeans.”

The former ADOR CEO further accused the companies of bringing what could have been an internal issue into the public spotlight, claiming that they had turned the situation into a spectacle that could harm the reputation of NewJeans and its members.

Advertisement

This legal dispute began after Min Hee Jin revealed whistleblower information that allegedly pointed to creative overlaps between ILLIT and NewJeans. The whistleblower reportedly claimed that the creative director for ILLIT had received a project plan detailing NewJeans’ conceptualization early on, raising suspicions of plagiarism.

Despite the mounting claims, BELIFT Lab is insisting that the case be expedited, accusing Min of intentionally delaying proceedings.

Min Hee Jin’s comments have ignited further controversy, with many fans and industry insiders questioning the impact of this lawsuit on the careers of both NewJeans and ILLIT. As the legal battle unfolds, all eyes are on how this conflict between Min Hee Jin, BELIFT Lab, and HYBE will affect the future of these beloved girl groups.

ALSO READ: ILLIT's label accuses Min Hee Jin of changing stance after CCTV review of alleged bullying against NewJeans' Hanni