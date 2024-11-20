'Regrettable...': ADOR reacts to Min Hee Jin's resignation as internal director; reveals stance on NewJeans' future

Following Min Hee Jin's announcement of her resignation as internal director at ADOR, the company released a statement expressing regret over her decision and reaffirming its commitment to supporting NewJeans' growth. In a concise yet firm message, ADOR addressed the situation, stating:

“We would like to convey ADOR’s position regarding Director Min Hee Jin’s resignation.

ADOR feels regrettable about the unilateral resignation notice from Director Min Hee Jin. Our company will do our utmost to support NewJeans so that they can continue to grow and develop further.

Thank you.”

Min Hee Jin’s resignation, which came on November 20, 2024, followed months of intense disputes with ADOR’s parent company, HYBE. In her lengthy statement, she recounted her frustration with HYBE’s actions, particularly their handling of an allegedly “illegal audit” earlier in the year. She accused HYBE of ignoring her whistleblowing efforts and resorting to what she described as baseless attacks, including a false public narrative surrounding her role within the company.

Min Hee Jin’s statement further detailed her decision to terminate the shareholder agreement with HYBE and take legal action against the company for breaches of the agreement and what she termed illegal activities. She also expressed her disillusionment with HYBE’s internal culture, stating that despite her best efforts to protect NewJeans and ADOR, HYBE’s actions made it impossible for her to continue her role.

Despite the public battle, Min Hee Jin expressed gratitude for the unwavering support she received from fans, particularly NewJeans’ fanbase, Bunnies. She concluded with a strong statement on the importance of integrity in the entertainment industry, emphasizing that malicious actions should not undermine the core values of the profession.

While ADOR's statement was brief and did not address Min Hee Jin’s accusations directly, it was clear in its message of continuing support for NewJeans. The company assured fans that the girl group’s future remains a priority, signaling that the group’s path forward would not be derailed by the internal turmoil at ADOR. As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on how this significant shift in leadership impacts the future of one of K-pop’s brightest groups.

