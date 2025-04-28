Are BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon dating? Netizens spot clues in ex-After School member’s social media activity

Big Bang’s G-Dragon and former After School member turned actress Lee Jooyeon are once again making headlines, as fresh dating rumors surrounding the two have surfaced following suspicious activity on social media.

The renewed speculation began when Lee Jooyeon uploaded a casual Instagram story featuring herself posing with a cat. At first glance, the image seemed innocent enough, but eagle-eyed netizens quickly pointed out intriguing details that fueled a wave of discussion online. Observers noted that the background of Jooyeon’s photo bore a striking resemblance to G-Dragon’s well-known home interior, which has been glimpsed through his past social media posts. Specific furnishings, decor pieces, and the overall design of the setting were flagged by netizens as matching the aesthetic of G-Dragon’s luxury residence.

Adding further fuel to the rumors, the cat featured in Jooyeon’s story appeared to be wearing a small scarf, an accessory that many fans immediately recognized. G-Dragon has previously shared photos of his beloved pet cats wearing a similar, if not identical, scarf. The combination of these clues led many to believe that Jooyeon may have taken the photo at G-Dragon’s home, reigniting long-standing suspicions that the two may be more than just friends.

This is not the first time G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon have been swept up in dating rumors. Back in 2017, speculations first surfaced when they were allegedly spotted together on multiple occasions. At the time, YG Entertainment, G-Dragon’s agency, swiftly denied the reports, insisting that the two were simply acquaintances. However, the rumors gained new life in 2018 when Dispatch, the Korean media outlet famous for exposing celebrity relationships, boldly named G-Dragon and Jooyeon as ‘New Year’s couple,’ claiming that they had been spending time together.

Despite previous denials and the lack of official confirmation from either party, public curiosity around their relationship has persisted. This latest social media incident has only amplified the conversation, with fans and online communities engaging in heated debates about the nature of their connection.

On popular online forums, reactions have been divided. Some users speculated that the pair may have rekindled their romance after a breakup. Others were more critical, suggesting that Jooyeon was intentionally dropping hints about her closeness to the famous idol. Skeptical voices also chimed in, questioning whether the coincidences were enough to prove a romantic relationship.

As of now, neither G-Dragon nor Lee Jooyeon has made any public statements regarding the latest round of dating rumors. Both artists have maintained a low profile on personal matters in recent years, leaving fans and the public to piece together clues through scattered social media updates and industry gossip. Whether the recent hints point to a real relationship or simply an innocent overlap remains unclear, but for now, the speculation surrounding G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon continues to capture widespread attention.

