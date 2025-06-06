BIGBANG's G-Dragon reacts to renewed dating rumors with Lee Jooyeon; know alleged history since 2017

G-Dragon has once again addressed and denied ongoing dating rumors involving singer-actress Lee Jooyeon. Addressing the rising chatter, G-Dragon’s agency Galaxy Corporation issued a firm statement on June 6 KST.

“The ongoing dating rumors between G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon are not true,” the agency clarified. They shut down the speculation that was gaining momentum online. This swift denial mirrors the agency’s previous approach to similar rumors, which have trailed both stars for years.

Rumors resurface after Jooyeon's cat selfie

Recently, dating speculation between BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and former After School member Lee Jooyeon had flared up once again. This time over a simple social media post. In late April, Lee Jooyeon shared a selfie featuring a gray cat and part of a stylish interior setting. The post seemed innocent at first glance. However, some sharp-eyed fans quickly drew connections between the cat and G-Dragon’s beloved Abyssinian pet, Iye.

Online users speculated that the background setting in Jooyeon’s photo closely resembled G-Dragon’s home interior. It was previously revealed through his own SNS posts. The furry feline’s pink accessory also caught attention. Many believed it looked strikingly similar to the Chanel-inspired item often seen on Iye in past images.

A timeline of repeated allegations

This isn’t the first time G-Dragon and Lee Jooyeon have been rumored to be romantically involved. Dating allegations between the two first emerged back in 2017. At that time, both parties addressed the reports and emphasized they were simply close friends with no romantic involvement.

However, the rumors persisted. In 2019, fans twice questioned the nature of their relationship. It was because of a series of suggestive sightings and SNS activity. Later, separate reports claimed the two were seen vacationing together on Jeju Island. That fuelled even more speculation. Each time, neither side confirmed a romantic relationship, maintaining that they shared a friendly bond.

G-Dragon’s history of dating buzz

As a global K-pop icon, G-Dragon’s private life has often attracted intense public attention. Over the years, he has been linked to several prominent celebrities. They include Japanese model-actress Mizuhara Kiko, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Japanese actress Komatsu Nana, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and most recently, TWICE’s Sana.

Given G-Dragon's reputation for keeping his personal life private, fans often turn to minor details in hopes of uncovering relationship clues.

