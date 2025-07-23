The Fantastic Four First Steps India Advance Bookings: Marvel's biggie sells 40,000 tickets from BookMyShow, 1 day out

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman and starring Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others, is all set to release on 25th July, 2025 worldwide. The hype for the movie is high in the domestic market and reasonable in its international markets. It is expected to take a near USD 200 million global start and that would be seen in a good way for the film featuring Marvel's first family.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Has Sold 40,000 Tickets From BookMyShow, With 1 Day To Go

The India opening of The Fantastic Four: First Steps looks to be slightly underwhelming considering the fact that it is the last film before Avengers: Doomsday. The film has sold 40,000 tickets from BookMyShow a day prior to its release and it will target to hit 100,000 tickets by the end of the day before release. Superman had sold around 110,000 tickets, to open at slighly over Rs 6 crore and The Fantastic Four: First Steps shall target the same.

Advance Bookings Of The Fantastic Four: First Steps Have Been Adversely Affected By The Saiyaara Wave

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' advance bookings have been adversely affected by the Saiyaara wave. The fight for more screens continues. Till evening today, the bookings for the movie were open only in IMAX and other premium formats, and not the regular screens. If not for the screen sharing issues, the Marvel movie would be targetting an opening day of over Rs 8 crore. Regardless, these issues should hopefully be sorted over the weekend.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Will Look To Continue The Good Streak Of Hollywood Movies In India

Hollywood movies have been doing well in India. The last one month has had one blockbuster in the form of F1, 1 solid hit in Jurassic World: Rebirth and 1 decent performer in Superman. The Fantastic Four First Steps will look to do better than Superman. But it is not going to be easy as week 2 shall again see a screen-sharing issue as two able Bollywood films, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 will try their best to get good enough screens for themselves, while Saiyaara will continue to hold fort.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps In Theatres From 25th July

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theatres on 25th July. The tickets for the movie can be booked online or from the box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

