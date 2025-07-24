Bizarre: Trisha Paytas’ Baby Reincarnation Theory Resurfaces on Internet and it Has Ozzy Osbourne Connection

Trisha Paytas’ infamous reincarnation theory has resurfaced on the internet, just a day after the death of Ozzy Osbourne. Proving that social media is a weird place, Paytas claims that each of her children is the reincarnated version of the popular celebrities who passed away days before her kids were born.

The theory was first hyped up in 2022, and since then the Internet celebrity hasbeen proving it to be true.

All about Trisha Paytas’ baby reincarnation theory

Paytas’ baby reincarnation theory first put the internet in a state of amusement in 2022. According to the media personality, her first child, Malibu Barbie, was born less than a week after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

A couple of years later, when the podcaster’s second child, Elvis, was born, it did not exactly line up with the death of any popular personality. However, the fans went on to connect the birth of Paytas’ second daughter with the passing away of Pope Francis.

As for the latest development, Trisha announced that she had become a mother for the third time, and her newborn son, Aquaman Mosses’ was connected to the passing away of the popular musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Following the announcement, the fans of the social media star could not contain their excitement and shared their thoughts over the coincidence in the comment section.

Fans react to Trisha Paytas’ theory

One of the fans, reacting to the theory, stated, “Ozzy, is that you?” Another user on the internet shared, “Trisha paytas is 3 for 3 omg.” Moreover, the hashtag “Trisha” was trending at No. 5 on X, while the term “Trisha Paytas baby theory” was trending at No. 8 on Google.

Meanwhile, previously speaking about the theory, Trisha said to Newsweek, “Is it just any influential person that dies gets to come reincarnated as my baby? … I don’t understand why my womb is carrying all of these souls.”

As for Ozzy Osbourne, the musician passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 76.

