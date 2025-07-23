Did Fahadh Faasil decide to make Maareesan in Tamil for the ‘sake’ of casting Vadivelu? Actor says ‘My only condition was…’

Fahadh Faasil is gearing up for the release of his movie Maareesan, starring alongside Vadivelu. Ahead of the film hitting big screens on July 25, 2025, the Aavesham actor reflected on reuniting with his Maamannan co-star and whether the film was originally intended to be made in Malayalam.

Did Fahadh Faasil initially plan to make Maaresan in Malayalam?

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter India, Fahadh Faasil said, “Maareesan, I originally heard it as a Malayalam film. I was planning a Malayalam movie at that point, and that is when I heard this. When we got into the casting and all, I said that we needed someone like Vadivelu sir for this movie.”

“After these discussions, the producer came to us. He is already a Tamil producer and asked why we aren’t making this in Tamil itself. However, my only condition was, if we were doing it in Tamil, it had to be with Vadivelu sir,” Fahadh added.

Fahadh Faasil on reuniting with Vadivelu

Fahadh Faasil continued his answer about his bond with Vadivelu and how the veteran actor wanted to do a comedy film together. Fafaa highlighted, “Even though there is comedy in Maareesan, he wanted to do a typical Vadivelu-style humorous film.”

The Aavesham actor underlined how he was a bit skeptical whether Vadivelu would accept the movie. However, the latter agreed to the film and offered a new shade to his acting.

About Maareesan

Maareesan starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role is a comedy thriller film, directed by Sudheesh Sankar. The movie features the story of Velayudham, an old man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

On a journey, the man comes across a thief called Dhaya, who intends to loot him, making use of the disease. However, what follows is a life-altering journey for both of them, leading to unexpected moments.

Aside from Vadivelu and Fafaa, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Sithara, PL Thenappan, Livingston, Renuka, Saravana Subbiah, and many more in key roles. Maareesan is musically crafted by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

