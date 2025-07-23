Box Office: Saiyaara's show count soars high in 2nd week on public demand, Fantastic Four faces tough competition

Saiyaara has stormed the nation with its sensational box office run ever since the movie hit the cinemas. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has already crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark in India, and is all set to wrap its opening week tomorrow by surpassing the lifetime earnings of Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5. What's crazy is that Saiyaara has emerged as a major threat for the Hollywood movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps in India!

Saiyaara set to get more screens in Week 2 than opening day

Saiyaara is all set to retain strong showcasing in its second week, with multiple properties hosting more shows than in the first week due to the sensational demand among audiences. The total screen count in its second week is likely to be higher than its screen count on the first day. The Mohit Suri movie has the potential to dent the box office performance of Marvel Studios’ superhero movie The Fantastic Four.

The Pedro Pascal starrer would have gotten a wider release if Saiyaara didn't become a sensation in India. But now, things have changed and the Hollywood release might have to face the wrath.

Fantastic Four will have to prove its worth and open to a superlative word-of-mouth to sail through a successful theatrical run at the Indian box office. As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the movie might take an opening of Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore in India.

Saiyaara likely to record a phenomenal jump in second weekend

The fever of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer young love story will continue in the second week. The movie is expected to record a huge jump in the coming weekend and will easily surpass the Rs 200 crore net mark. If all goes well, the YRF-produced movie has the potential to cross the Rs 250 crore mark by the end of its second week.

