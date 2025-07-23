Has Netflix Canceled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s USD 100 Million Deal? Reports Reveal Details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s USD 100 million deal with Netflix has allegedly not been renewed. The big move by the streaming platform comes amid the shift in Netflix’s business strategy, according to a Hollywood insider.

According to the reports of The Sun, despite their deal cancelation with Netflix, the Duke and the Duchess would still be able to release projects in collaboration.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s non-renewable contract with Netflix

Markle and Prince Harry’s contract with the streaming giant will come to an end in September. Throughout the agreement, which was signed by the former Royal family members in 2020, the duo produced projects like Polo, With Love, Meghan, and the docuseries Harry & Meghan.

As for the news of the non-renewal of the contract, it comes after the new engagement data report was released for the Duchess’ lifestyle show. According to the data, Markle’s show was viewed 5.3 million times and stood at the 383rd rank.

Out of all the shows produced by the couple, the docuseries Harry & Meghan remains the most watched. Detailing Netflix’s move, reports by The Sun mentioned, “Netflix was clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.”

It further stated, “They're not unhappy with how things turned out—they got those initial hits and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time."

What was With Love, Meghan about?

In the reality series dropped by Meghan Markle on Netflix, she served as a host as well as a producer of the show. In the first season of the series, the Suits alum served her friends from the industry, including Mindy Kaling and was directed by Michael Stead.

The season two of the show is currently in the works at Netflix and will hit the screens coming fall. Stead has returned for a new bunch of episodes, and Chrissy Teigen has been confirmed as the first guest of the season.

