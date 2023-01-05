BIGHIT MUSIC makes official statement about sending gifts to BTS’ Jin; Jungkook to release a new song?

On January 5, BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency of BTS , said on Weverse, "Thanks to the warm consideration and support of the fans in December 2022, Jin enlisted and is currently receiving training diligently. Thank you for your interest and support on the day of enlistment. We will inform you of matters that require additional cooperation during the period of fulfilling your military service."

About the group:

The agency said, "We and the members hope to resume activities as a complete group of BTS in approximately 2025, but it is difficult to specify an exact time at this point. Individual activities of some members are scheduled until the first half of 2023, and BTS has prepared various contents in advance. We will make sure that the boys can be together with their fans.”

Full statement:

“Hello.

This is Big Hit Music.

Thank you to all the fans who always love BTS generously. Last December, thanks to the warm consideration and support of the fans, BTS Jin enlisted and is currently undergoing training diligently. We would like to thank the fans for their interest and support on the day of enlistment, and we will inform you of the matters requiring additional cooperation during the period of fulfilling the military service of the artist.

The boot camp is a space used by general soldiers and is a space for military training. If letters and gifts from fans are delivered intensively at once, it is difficult to store and there is a risk of loss, so we ask that you refrain from mailing letters and gifts. Also, when sending a warm message to an artist, use the hashtag #Dear_Jin_from_ARMY on Weverse to leave a message, and we will support you so that the artist can directly check it. We ask that you refrain from mail delivery of letters and gifts, even after the completion of training for recruits and their deployment.

Lastly, I would like to ask you about the recruitment training completion ceremony. In order to prevent safety accidents due to congestion at the site, we ask fans to refrain from visiting the site, and please send off and encourage Jin only with your heart. We ask for your continuous support and love until the day Jin fulfills her military service and returns in good health. We will spare no effort and continuous support.

thank you”

Jungkook with GroovyRoom’s Hwimin:

On January 3rd, Hwimin, a member of the hip-hop producer team GroovyRoom, posted 8 photos of his recent situation on Instagram. Among them, a photo taken with Jungkook, a member of BTS, was included. In the photo, the two are smiling brightly and making a V gesture. It is known that other members of Groovy Room recently followed Jungkook's social media. Accordingly, netizens expressed their anticipation, guessing whether Jungkook and Groovy Room worked together on music.