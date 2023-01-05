BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU becomes 1st K-pop MV to cross 2 Billion views; 5 best group moments in 2022

BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU has just created history by becoming the first K-Pop music video to have crossed 2 billion views on YouTube. DDU-DU DDU DU was also a major commercial success both in South Korea and worldwide. BLACKPINK is a K-pop girl group of four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, who quickly rose to fame with their incredible stage presence and amazing songs. The group, founded by YG Entertainment, has won the hearts of millions of people across the countries besides being the ambassadors of luxury brands such as Chanel, Dior, Celine, and Yves Saint Laurent.

As BLACKPINK has achieved this major milestone, let’s take a look at their best moments from 2022 which has certainly helped them grow and shine together as a group. 1. BLACKPINK chosen as TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2022 BLACKPINK created history by winning the title of TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2022. They pleasantly surprised K-pop lovers by being the first girl group ever to win this title. The magazine also described them as the icons of this generation who have been leading trends throughout the year along with making waves in the international music charts. The K-pop group also mentioned in an interview that they enjoy every moment of creating music and good results follow because of the same. Further, the group thanked BLINKs for supporting them through every step. 2. Lisa won Best K-Pop Award at VMAs BLACKPINK once again created history at the VMAs after Lisa won the award for Best K-pop for her album ‘LALISA’. Lisa Manoban was among the first female solo artists to win this award. A video was also circulated on social media as an ecstatic Lisa went onto the stage while her bandmates cheered for her. The other members, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo were there to support Lisa and hugged her excitedly after she received the award. In her speech, Lisa gave a shout-out to her fellow bandmates who have loved and supported her. Additionally, BLACKPINK also won Best Metaverse Performance as a group at the VMAs 2022. 3. BLACKPINK’s win at MAMA Awards 2022 2022 also saw the K-pop group winning the 2022 MAMA Awards, which were held in Japan in November 2022. BLACKPINK secured a position in the top 10 for the Worldwide Fans’ choice award category. They created history by being the only female group that won the award in 2022 alongside soloist PSY and 8 K-pop boy groups. The winners of this award were decided by fans' votes in a series of polls. The girl group was also honoured with a dance tribute to their song ‘Pink Venom’, though they did not attend the MAMA Awards 2022.

4. Viral ‘Pink Venom’ Concept Teaser In August 2022, the K-Pop girl group dropped a teaser of ‘Pink Venom’ that instantly went viral. A sneak peek of the video revealed the members looking stunning as always while giving their fans an idea of the concepts used in the video. BLINKs in particular were pleasantly surprised with the dynamic moves and catchy music of the video when it was released. The BORN PINK world tour of BLACKPINK which will resume in the first week of January is at a whole new level. This world tour was inspired by their album of the same name and tends to be one of the largest world tours for the K-pop group ever. It will end on May 13 in Singapore and will cover the cities like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Kaohsiung, and Abu Dabhi. BLACKPINK will also be the first female group to hold solo concerts in Abu Dabhi and Riyadh. Previously, the members have also talked about the importance of this K-pop group in their life and how it will continue to remain so even when they get much older. Lisa mentioned that even after they get married someday and go on different paths, she hopes that they still come together to perform a reunion concert. 5. BLACKPINK’s song Lovesick Girls featured in The Simpsons One of the K-pop group tracks, ‘Lovesick Girls’, was also featured in the well-known American TV show ‘The Simpsons’. In one episode, Lisa Simpson’s main character of the show also reveals her love and adoration of K-pop with a special emphasis on BLACKPINK. Overall, it is crystal clear that this female band has taken the music industry by storm with incredible talent and astonishing beauty. BLACKPINK’s career has taken significant strides with their songs breaking worldwide records. They have been winning awards and establishing K-pop as a global phenomenon. The meteoric rise of this K-pop group has certainly made quite a wave into the music industry, from their iconic fashion choices to lively choreography.

