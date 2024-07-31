10 most iconic BLACKPINK rap lyrics in massive hits like DDU-DU-DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, and more

BLACKPINK rap lyrics never fail to evoke many emotions. The group has one of the finest rap lines among 3rd generation K-pop girl groups. The iconic duo Jennie and Lisa or as fans like to call them together ‘Jenlisa’ are almost unbeatable when it comes to spitting bars. From BOOMBAYAH to DDU-DU-DDU-DU, most of their chartbuster boast some of the best rap lyrics along with the pair’s skills of making them sound catchy.

10 best BLACKPINK rap lyrics that remain iconic

The megastar four-piece K-pop ensemble formed with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is about to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary in August. On this special year, let’s revisit some of their best rap lyrics and their meanings that contributed to massive hits like BOOMBAYAH, DDU-DU-DDU-DU, AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST, and more.

1. BOOMBAYAH

One of their debut tracks from 2016, BOOMBAYAH features both BLACKPINK’s rap lyrics in English and Korean. The maknae Lisa starts the song with a clear rap in English that goes, “Been a bad girl, I know I am. And I'm so hot, I need a fan. I don't want a boy, I need a man”

Jennie takes over from there with (each lyric is translated) “Click-Clack, badda bing badda booom. All eyes on me when I bust down the door without even trying. All the guys get nosebleeds like pangpangpang. Pangpang, parapara, pangpangpang. Now everybody cheers for me, clink clink clink. Hands up! Holding a bottle full o' Henny. The girl you've been hearing about, that's me, Jennie”

Lisa’s next verse comes like a storm, “Now gotta step on it, what else can I do? I'm young and fearless, man. Middle finger up, F-U pay me. 90's baby, I pump up the jam. Step on it, step on it, oppa-ya lambo. Today yours and mine, our youth's a gamble. Don't dare to stop me, if anyone gets in my way. I'ma go, brrrr, Rambo”

2. DDU-DU-DDU-DU

DDU-DU-DDU-DU is a massive hit by BLACKPINK that still remains iconic with its infectious beats. In particular, just like BOOMBAYAH, this 2018 song also showcased Jennie’s fast rapping skills.

The trap-influenced track’s rap lyrics by Lisa include, “When we want, we'll steal outright (Uh). Whatever you do, it’s like cutting water with a knife (Uh). Our hands are full with a fat check. If you're curious, fact check. Expectations higher just like fish in the water. I'm a little toxic. You've fallen for me, I'm Foxy”

Jennie boasts her skills with, “The path I walk now, BLACKPINK 4 way intersection. North, South, East, West, all ways run it. All of your bucket list, I bought it. Pulling you and pushing you far away. I do it however I want because I'm a bad girl. Whether you like me or hate me or whatever anyone says. When the bass drop, it's another banger.”

3. AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST

In this superhit BLACKPINK song, Lisa shows off her skills with rap in English, “Uh, I'ma fall in love, baby. You gon' finna catch me, uh. Give you all of this, baby. Call me pretty and nasty. 'Cause we gonna get it, my love. You can bet it on black. We gon' double the stack on them, woo. I be the Bonnie and you be my Clyde. We ride or die, Xs and Os”.

4. WHISTLE

BLACKPINK’s debut track WHISTLE exhibits Jennie’s extensive grasp on rapping with lyrics like (translated) “All men check me out every day. They all think they can have me. I don't ask for much, just your heart (Uh). Take your heart out and show it to me. Confidently, sometimes chic, chic. So hot, so hot, make me nervous (Uh). Softly call out to me. Like a whistle lingering in my ear”

5. HOW YOU LIKE THAT

BLACKPINK’s chart-topper HOW YOU LIKE THAT is known for Lisa’s iconic rap lyrics, “Your girl needs it all and that's a hundred. 10 out of 10, I want what's mine. Karma come and get some. I feel bad, but there's nothing I can do. What's up? I'm right back. Trigger the cock back. Plain Jane get hijacked, don't like me? Then tell me, how you like that, like that?”

6. Kill This Love

In this 2019 hit Kill This Love, BLACKPINK maknae Lisa further solidified her status as an iconic K-pop rapper with (translated), “Here I come kick in the door, uh. Give me the strongest one, uh. So obvious, that love, love. Give me more, give me some more…”

7. Lovesick Girls

Released in 2020, Lovesick Girls features slick English rap lines by the unbeatable Jennie and Lisa, “No love letters, no x and o’s. No love never, my exes know. No diamond rings, that set in stone. To the left, better left alone. Didn’t wanna be a princess, I’m priceless. A prince not even on my list. Love is a drug that I quit. No doctor could help when I’m lovesick”

8. Pink Venom

This 2022 hit Pink Venom brought back the iconic Lisa and Jennie duo through hit rap lyrics like “Kick in the door, waving the coco. Popcorn’s ready, grab it while you can” and “This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in Celine. Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me”

9. Ice Cream

This collaborative track with Selena Gomez features BLACKPINK’s all-English rap lyrics with popular phrases like “Get it flip it scoop it. Do it like that ah yeah ah yeah. Like it love it lick it. Do it like lalala oh yeah”.

Then Lisa takes over with “Keep it movin’ like my lease up. Think you fly boy where ya visa. Mona Lisa kinda Lisa. Needs an ice cream man that treats her”.

10. Shut Down

This marks BLAKCPINK’s latest song as of now. Released in 2022, this track has some power-injecting rap lyrics in English featuring fans’ favorites Jennie and Lisa. With lyrics like “Nah, you don't wanna be on my bad side, that's right, I'm slidin' through. Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you” and “BLACKPINK in your area, the area been shut down. It's a shutdown”, no wonder the song became a hit.

Conclusion

BLACKPINK rap lyrics are known for power injecting formula that lights up a fire in the listener’s heart. With the iconic ‘Jenlisa’ duo, most of their rap lines become viral, contributing to their song’s massive success. As the group gears up for their highly-anticipated comeback in 2025, fans look forward to more such iconic rap from their upcoming songs.