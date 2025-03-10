BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals feeling like a superstar after THIS song gained 'attention from international fans'

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared candid insights into the group's rise to global stardom in a recent video titled Jennie's story that has never been told on Fairy Jaehyung's YouTube channel. During the March 9 interview, Jennie reflected on when she first felt BLACKPINK achieved worldwide fame, and surprisingly, revealed that their debut didn't feel as monumental as it actually was. She also discussed the impact of their most successful release on the group's future.

When the hosting singer-songwriter Jung Jaehyung asked the Jennie if she felt her life taking a 180° turn after a successful debut with BLACKPINK in 2016, the idol-actor said no. She mentioned not feeling their debut to be as big of a deal as it was since their daily schedule did not change as much after the it. As per her, "right after debut, BLACKPINK didn’t have a lot of promotional schedules" and their group activities were "limited", so she didn't understand it they rose to stardom overnight. As per her, it was after two years that she finally felt things to be real.

The 2018 DDU-DU DDU-DU era made the K-pop artist feel their global popularity and brought in more work for them. Talking about the track, Jennie said, "It was when DDU-DU DDU-DU came out and we began gaining attention from international fans that our schedules began getting packed." The music video of the lead track of Square Up album amassed over 2.2 billion views on YouTube. With that, it became the first K-pop group MV and the only K-pop act to reach 2 billion milestone, besides soloist PSY.

DDU-DU DDU-DU established BLACKPINK as the epitome of empowering music and 'girl crush' concept. The song amassed widespread fame and has been streamed millions of times on platforms like Spotify. It was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for track equivalent sales of 500,000 units in the US. Following that, there was no turning back as they delivered hits after hits, including Kill This Love, How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Lovesick Girls, BOOMBAYAH, WHISTLE and PLAYING WITH FIRE.