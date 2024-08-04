Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Seolhyun and more K-celebs spotted cheering for Son Heung Min at Tottenham vs Bayern game

Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, Seolhyun, former AOA’s Jimin, and more stars were spotted at the latest match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich. Tottenham player Son Heung Min is known to be friends with Park Seo Joon. So, fans were happy to see the actor cheer for the star footballer at the exciting match in Seoul.

On August 3, a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich was held at the Seoul World Cup Stadium as part of the ongoing Coupang Play series. During the adrenaline-rushing game, the camera panned towards the audience. The live broadcast screen showed Park Seo Joon sitting in the crowd, cheering for Son Heung Min.

He was spotted with co-actress Jung Yu Mi, with whom he is starring in Jinny’s Kitchen. His Wooga Squad buddy rapper Peakboy also attended the game.

Park Seo Joon’s attendance was not unexpected as he is known to be a good friend of Son Hyung Min. In a 2019 tvN documentary about the footballer’s life Sonsational, the actor was seen attending his matches In London. Afterward, the duo even went out for dinner.

Since then, they have been boasting about their close bond on multiple occasions. The Gyeonseong Creature actor even revealed that Son Heung Min’s digits are saved as ‘son shine’ on his phone, indicating how his bright personality cheers up Park Seo Joon.

Apart from them, AOA member Seolhyun along with her former bandmate Jimin also attended Son Heung Min’s match in Seoul. The former AOA member was seen wearing a mask and hat, sitting just one step below Park Seo Joon.

More K-celebs attained this star-studded Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich match. Popular MCs and TV personalities Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Ye Won also appeared on the screen, enjoying the game to the fullest.

Meanwhile, this day’s match was one of the most anticipated as Tottenham’s Son Heung Min and Munich’s Kim Min Jae, two Korean national team footballers faced off each other as rivals.

In addition, the match was kicked off by NewJeans’ opening performance. The five-piece K-pop ensemble then took over the halftime show, boosting the mood of the game.

