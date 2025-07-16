Salman Khan sells his Bandra West apartment for Rs 5.35 crore, here's everything we know about deal

Salman Khan has sold his Bandra West apartment for a whopping amount, as per property registration documents. The Mumbai-based luxurious property was located in Shiv Asthana Heights.

Salman Khan sells Bandra apartment for Rs 5.35 crore

According to the property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Salman Khan sold the apartment for Rs 5.35 crore. The property had an area of 122.45 square metres (nearly 1,318 sq ft). The deal was registered on July 15, 2025. In addition to the apartment, the deal also includes three parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 32.01 lakh along with a registration fee of Rs 30 thousand.

A 2023 report of Hindustan Times suggested that the property was on lease for a monthly rent of Rs 1.50 lakh. The rent was increased to Rs 1.57 lakh in the following year and then to Rs 1.65 lakh in the third year. The 14th-floor, lavish apartment was rented to Rajesh Harishchandra Gandhi for a period of 36 months. According to reports, the agreement was finalized on February 16, 2023.

For the unversed, Bandra West is among the luxurious real estate markets in Mumbai, which not only offers high-end residential apartments and heritage bungalows but also premium commercial properties.

Salman Khan's work front

On the work front, Bollywood's Megastar Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar. He recently announced his upcoming movie with director Apoorva Lakhia. Titled Battle Of Galwan, it will be a war-action drama, based on a true story.

Chitrangda Singh is locked to play the female lead in the movie, while the supporting cast includes six young actors- Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, Ankur Bhatia, and Harshil Shah. The movie is expected to go on the floors by the end of this month and is scheduled for release in 2026.

