Ahead of Special Ops 2 release, 5 things you must know about Kay Kay Menon starrer

Special Ops is one of the most popular and engaging web shows. From Kay Kay Menon's impressive acting skills to a roller coaster ride filled with thrill and excitement, the show is one of its kind. The makers have already announced the second season, and the buzz is soaring day by day. So, while you wait for Special Ops 2 to stream, here are 5 things that you must know.

Special Ops 2 story

The upcoming installment promises to deliver a fresh story and is likely to retain the OG Special Ops factors. This time, the team will be back to investigate a case that involves artificial intelligence and its potential for misuse. Apart from that, the plot also delves into the personal lives of the characters. From Himmat Singh's equation with his daughter to the betrayals and more, the stakes for Special Ops 2 are high.

Special Ops 2 cast

Kay Kay Menon is returning as Himmat Singh, a key member of the Research & Analytical Wing (R&AW). In addition to him, the second installment stars Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dilip Tahil, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Prakash Raj, Parmeet Sethi, Saiyami, Arif Zakaria, Gautami Kapoor, Kamakshi Bhat, Shikha Talsania, Revathi and others.

Special Ops 2 villain

In the upcoming season, Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to appear as the main antagonist. Going by the trailer, he looks absolutely stylish yet menacing, with his dialogue delivery adding the perfect villain vibes to the show.

Special Ops 2 director and production details

With Neeraj Pandey as the creator, Special Ops is bankrolled by Friday Storytellers. Unlike other shows, all the episodes will be available at once on its streaming partner.

Special Ops 2 release date

Initially, Special Ops 2 was scheduled to stream on July 11 on JioHotstar, but now it has been postponed. Taking to his official social media handle, Kay Kay Menon announced the new release date for the show. He informed the audience saying, "A notice for all the fans of Special Ops. Special Ops Season 2 will now release on July 18 instead of July 11… that is, a week later."

