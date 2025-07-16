Stranger Things Season 5 Trailer: Will Hawkins’ Crew Destroy Upside Down as Vecna Returns For Series Finale? WATCH

Stranger Things season 5 is one of the most highly anticipated shows of recent times. To cut down on the audience’s patience, Netflix has dropped the first trailer of the series, wherein the viewers witness the return of the deadly villain, Vecna. Moreover, Hawkins' plan to destroy the Upside Down is also unveiled.

Multiple scenes show that Hawkins’ crew fights many of the creatures from the Upside Down, some also looking like reptiles.

The new season will see the return of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton, among others.

What does the Stranger Things season 5 trailer reveal?

The Stranger Things new season trailer has teased new twists and turns as the team prepares to fight the evil of Vecna. The preview opens with Steve changing the frequency of the stations from the van. At the same time, the team waits for the radio waves to flow in and for Mike to talk to them over the communication device.

Mike tells the rest of the members, “Burn commencing,” and begins the countdown. From what it looks like, the group is using radio's energy to make fire, which will help them fight Vecna.

Further in the trailer, an unknown person donning a fireproof suit, mostly from the Hawkins’ crew, is seen shooting bullets at the tanks from the gun attached to his back. Fire is one of the main elements of the trailer, as many burning sequences are witnessed by the audience in the preview. Vecna itself means darkness, and to destroy it, the group must bring in the light.

In the previous season, the fans saw that music stopped Vecna from killing his prey. However, he still survived the last episode. In the series finale, will the team emerge victorious in fighting the evil powers? Only time will tell.

For the plot of the final season, the official synopsis reads, “Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished—his whereabouts and plans unknown.”

Stranger Things season 5, Part 1, will be dropped on November 26, 202. Part 2 will release on December 25, 2025, and the final part will hit Netflix on December 31, 2025.

