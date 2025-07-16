Joaquin Phoenix Issues Public Apology For His Infamous David Letterman Interview, Calls It ‘One of the Worst Nights…’

Joaquin Phoenix marked his first appearance on the late-night staple in 16 years. The actor stepped in as a guest of honor on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Joker star recalled his infamous David Letterman interview that took place in 2009, and issued a public apology, claiming that it was one of the most horrible nights he had experienced.

The movie star claimed on the recent episode of the talk show that he intended to get big laughs not only from Letterman but also from the audience. While it did not happen back in the day, the actor even left the viewers wondering if Phoenix was having a mental breakdown.

Joaquin Phoenix recalls his 'horrible' and 'uncomfortable' David Letterman interview

While sitting down for an interview with Stephen Colbert, the Her actor said sorry for making the audience uncomfortable with his act. Phoenix explained, “When I came on this show with Dave, I originally did the pre-interview in character and I realized that it was just a little silly, so I called them back and I said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m doing. I’m coming out here and I’m doing this whole thing. And I just want Dave to, like, lacerate me. I just want it to be really dangerous.’”

He further mentioned, “That was the kind of intention—I just always wanted to get this reaction and see how I would respond to that. So it was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed.”

Meanwhile in the talks, the actor admitted to feeling horrible post the interview. He also revealed that he felt quite uncomfortable and regrets it way too much.

The Gladiator star shared that he is not sure if Letterman is watching or not, but “I am sorry.”

The actor previously issued an apology when he returned to the show in 2010. Joaquin Phoenix concluded his interview with Stephen Colbert by saying, “It was strange because in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen alongside Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux. He will next be seen in Eddington, co-starring Emma Stone.

