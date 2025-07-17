XO, Kitty Season 3 Reportedly Wraps Filming, Find Out When New Episodes Will be Released

XO, Kitty is set to return to the digital screens with season 3. According to media reports, the cast and crew have wrapped up filming, and new episodes are expected to be released in 2026.

While the makers did not post an “in production” update like in previous seasons, fans are excited and looking forward to new twists and turns overtaking Kitty’s life.

Two weeks ago, the show's director, Michael Medico, announced on his social media that the team had wrapped filming in Seoul. In the caption alongside the picture, he wrote, “That’s a wrap on block 3, season 3 of XO Kitty and my time in Seoul. I fell in love with this city and cast and crew. XO, Medico.”

What to expect from XO, Kitty season 3?

In the new season of the popular Netflix show, the fans can expect to see Kitty heading into the third semester of her Korean Independent School of Seoul, which is known as KISS. Moreover, as per the media reports, new characters will also be introduced.

Though the details of the new faces are kept under wraps, the audience will get closer to the MoonCovey endgame.

As announced by What’s On Netflix in February, the cast gathered for the filming of the new season in April 2025. While the team originally concluded the shoot in June, it turns out the show needed some more production time and stretched the schedule up until mid-July.

Moreover, there has been no official word about the release window from the makers; the new batch of episodes can be dropped early next year. The show will be out on digital platforms, potentially by March.

Talking about the plot of the show, the official logline reads, “Kitty, the youngest of the Covey sisters, embarks on a quest to find true love.”

Further details about the new XO, Kitty season will be rolled out soon.

