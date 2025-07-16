Maalik India Box Office Day 6: Rajkummar Rao's gangster film collects Rs 1.50 crore on Wednesday, approaches Rs 20 crore mark

Rajkummar Rao's latest release, Maalik, is heading towards an unfortunate end at the box office. The mass-action drama, directed by Pulkit, has recorded another low business day as ticket prices came back to normalcy on Wednesday.

Maalik collects Rs 1.50 crore on Day 6, cume approaches Rs 20 crore mark

Bankrolled by Tips Industries and Northern Light Films, Maalik collected Rs 1.50 crore on its 6th day at the Indian box office, taking the total cume to Rs 19.35 crore net. The movie will wrap its opening week by surpassing the Rs 20 crore mark. One must note that Wednesday turned out to be its lowest day as per theatrical returns.

The movie had a decent start of just Rs 3.60 crore. It further witnessed a low growth over the weekend and wrapped it at Rs 14.60 crore, with Rs 5.25 crore grabbing on both Saturday and Sunday. Maalik fell flat on its first Monday and could only add Rs 1.75 crore. It saw a minor jump on Tuesday, thanks to the discounted ticket prices.

Day-wise box office collections of Bhool Chuk Maaf are as follows:

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 3.60 crore 2 Rs 5.25 crore 3 Rs 5.25 crore 4 Rs 1.75 crore 5 Rs 2 crore 6 Rs 1.50 crore Total Rs 19.35 crore net in 6 days

Maalik couldn't match Bhool Chuk Maaf, set to face Saiyaara

Maalik remained far behind Rajkummar Rao's previous release, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The Maddock Films’ production venture had grabbed Rs 37 crore in just 5 days of its run and ended up being a success story in India. However, looking at the current trends of Maalik, it won't be wrong to say that the ship is sinking. The Pulkit-directed movie failed to impress the audience; thus, the result is appalling.

The commercial gangster drama will now face Saiyaara from this weekend, which is expected to give it a massive dent at the box office.

Maalik plays in theaters

Maalik is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

