Saiyaara Advance Booking Update: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's musical breaks loose with HISTORIC presales; Sells 90000 tickets in top chains with 1 day to go

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is still selling tickets at an insane pace. The film has sold 90,000 tickets in top chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis for the opening day as at 11pm, a day and an hour prior to its release. If Saiyaara continues to sell tickets at this pace, it will have sold 175,000 tickets or so in top national chains by the end of its advance bookings.

Saiyaara Sells Over 90,000 Tickets In Top Chains With A Day And An Hour To Release Day

The advance bookings point towards an opening in the north of Rs 15 crore and perhaps even Rs 20 crore. If the Mohit Suri film doesn't hit Rs 20 crore, that will be because of its limited release. The film is releasing in 1,750 screens in India while a film doing Rs 20 crore or more on day 1, generally has 3,500 or more screens. The makers are perhaps cautious and are focusing more on the occupancy than the collections. It is better to have a full theatre than a theatre with less occupancy.

Saiyaara Has Discount Offers But...

There is a discount offer for the first day. But these coupons can boost the film's numbers by a maximum of Rs 1-2 crore and not more. There are many films that opt for this offer but that doesn't mean that all of them get the collections they desire. Release rival Tanvi: The Great has a running discount offer too but there will be a stark difference in the opening day of both the films.

Saiyaara's Bookings Are Unprecedented

What we are seeing for Saiyaara is truly something you don't see too often. A phenomenon like this for a debutant was last seen during Refugee, which was a record opener. While Saiyaara won't be a record opener, it's impact shall be seen as no less than the Abhishek Bachchan film because getting people to theatres is more difficult than it has ever been.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara hits theatres on 18th July. Advance bookings are now open. You can book tickets, either from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

