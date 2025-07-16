James Gunn Releases First Poster of Supergirl: Woman of Wonder, Warns DC Fans to ‘Look Out’

James Gunn has dropped the first poster of Supergirl, just a few days after the release of Superman. The director teased the new movie at the end of his latest release, where the audience witnessed a drunk Supergirl at the fortress of her solitude, trying to retrieve her dog, Krypto.

In conversation with ScreenRant, the filmmaker and the DC co-head teased that Supergirl is a complete mess.

As for the first poster, the visual shows the protagonist sipping a drink while posing beside the poster that reads, “Look Out.” The tagline for the film is exactly the opposite of Superman, which reads, “Look Up.”

James Gunn opened up about Supergirl

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Gunn revealed that Supergirl comes from a completely different background from that of Superman. James revealed, "She's a mess. She's a total mess.”

He further explained, "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

Elsewhere in the interview, the director also opened up about how much of Kara Zor-El’s backstory on Krypton will be included in Supergirl.

He said, "[Flashbacks to Krypton are] always a possibility. But I think those things are really integral to the two characters and the differences between them, and that Clark really does have sort of this really happy childhood.”

Gunn continued to state, "I mean, he had parents who loved him in an easy-going upbringing, and it makes him the least dysfunctional of superheroes in so many ways."

As for the plot of the upcoming project, Supergirl travels through the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday. Along the way, she meets with a woman, Ruthye, and together they get wound up in a murderous quest.

The cast of the movie includes Milly Alcock, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham.

Supergirl: Woman of Wonder releases in theaters on June 26, 2026.

