Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Faces 6-Month Driving Ban For Speeding in London, All About the Incident

Emma Watson is facing a temporary ban from driving after she was caught speeding in 2024. The actress was allegedly racing her vehicle at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone in London.

According to a detailed report by the BBC, the movie star already had nine points on her driving license before the incident and was asked to pay a fine of USD 1,396 at the High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

While Watson did not attend the hearing, it lasted for five minutes, as per the BBC.

Emma Watson’s acting hiatus

The news of Emma Watson facing a driving ban comes amid her acting hiatus. The actress has stepped away from the spotlight after taking up a Master’s program in Creative Writing from Oxford University. She began her course in September 2024.

Speaking to British Vogue in December 2023, the Beauty and the Beast actress revealed that she was "so glad that I [took a break from acting] because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don’t think I did before—more autonomy."

She further added, “I’m so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what’s next], because the knowing that I’ve come to, I wouldn’t trade that for anything.”

Meanwhile, Watson’s most recent and rare appearance was at the NBA game that the actress attended in February.

Later in May, the Harry Potter star also appeared at the Cannes Film Festival. She marked her return on the iconic red carpet after 12 years of absence from the event.

While Emma Watson has not announced any new projects in recent times, she revealed to the media portal that she is keen on exploring directing and producing aspects of projects as well.

