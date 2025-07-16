Box Office: Superman scores a bigger first Tuesday than Jurassic World: Rebirth in US, James Gunn directorial hits USD 155 million in 5 days

Superman is performing well at the box office, despite meeting with polarised reactions among the audience and the critics. The James Gunn-directed film has recorded a phenomenal business day on Tuesday, making a new record at the US box office.

Superman records biggest 1st Tuesday of 2025, surpassing Jurassic World: Rebirth

Bankrolled by DC Studios and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, Superman fetched around USD 17.1 million on Tuesday, as per estimates, after a good outing of USD 13 million on Monday. With such an impressive jump, the movie recorded the biggest first Tuesday of 2025 in the US. In contrast, Scarlett Johansson's Jurassic World: Rebirth had collected USD 15 million on its first Tuesday.

When compared to other Hollywood biggies, the movie has also surpassed Zack Snyder's 2013 release Man of Steel, which had collected USD 11.5 million on the same day. The 2022 released movie, The Batman, had collected Rs 10.5 crore on its first Tuesday.

Superman's worldwide cume now stands at USD 270 million

Released on July 11, the David Corenswet-starrer superhero movie surpassed USD 155 million at the domestic box office by the end of its Tuesday. The international cume of the reboot movie is around USD 115 million. It now stands at USD 270 million at the worldwide box office.

Although the movie is performing well in the US, its performance in India has remained decent so far. For the unversed, the James Gunn film has collected around Rs 30 crore in its 6-day theatrical run. It's expected to gross around Rs 60 crore net at the Indian box office. Though it will be a Clean Hit by the end of its theatrical run, a better theatrical return was expected.

Superman In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

