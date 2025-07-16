Know what's in Sai Sudharsan's bag, cricketer rumored to join 4th Test match at Manchester: VIDEO

As speculation grows around Sai Sudharsan’s rumored Test debut for India, the 23-year-old batter gave fans a peek into his daily essentials and it’s not just cricket gear. In a video titled ‘What’s in Sai’s Bag?’, Sudharsan unpacked items that reveal as much about his discipline as they do his taste.

While selectors keep a close watch on his on-field performance, the off-field glimpse has added to the growing curiosity surrounding this rising talent.

Functional, focused and fashion forward

The short reel opens with Sudharsan casually pulling out a basic white towel and a change of white t-shirt—straightforward picks that hint at his structured, post-training routine. He then reveals a pair of sunglasses, saying, “Since it’s a trading day and a running day actually, I have my glasses out.”

According to InsideSport’s Rising Star page, the shades clock in at INR 13,000 (approx. USD 151.23). He also carries a pair of AirPods Pro reportedly worth INR 24,900 (approx. USD 289.66), calling them “essential” for music during recovery.

His wrist sports a fitness band worth INR 27,000 (approx. USD 314.09) that tracks strain, recovery, and sleep—a go-to gadget for athletes optimizing performance.

Premium picks: Sunscreen and scent

Among the final items in his bag is a sunscreen and a bottle of Arabian oud perfume. “Worked wonders for me,” he says about the sunscreen, priced modestly at INR 700 (approx. USD 8.14).

The perfume, on the other hand, is anything but, retailing for INR 28,379 (approx. USD 330.13), it adds a clear touch of luxury. With apparel and high-performance tools in tow, Sudharsan looks every bit the athlete ready for red-ball cricket’s grind—stylish, prepared, and locked in.

