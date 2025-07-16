Superman Day 6 India Box Office: David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan's film drops further, nets Rs 2 crore on Wednesday

Directed by James Gunn, Superman is the latest addition to the movies running at the box office. The superhero flick stars David Corenswet as the main lead. Released on July 11, 2025, it marks as the first film in the DC Universe (DCU). Superman has witnessed a drop on the first Wednesday at the box office.

Superman collects Rs 2 crore on Day 6

Produced under the banner of DC Studios, Superman started its journey with an opening collection of Rs 6.5 crore. It collected Rs 9 crore and Rs 8.5 crore on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively. On Monday, the David Corenswet starrer fetched Rs 2.25 crore. It then minted Rs 2.75 crore on Day 5, courtesy Tuesday discount offer which facilitates the audience to buy the tickets at subsidized rates.

On Day 6, Superman witnessed a drop in its business while adding Rs 2 crore in its overall collection in India. The cume earnings of the superhero movie now stands at Rs 31 crore at the Indian box office.

Days India Net Collections 1 Rs 6.5 crore 2 Rs 9 crore 3 Rs 8.5 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 2.75 crore 6 Rs 2 crore Total Rs 31 crore net in 6 days

NOTE: Aforementioned figures exclude 3D handling charges.

Superman to lock horns with Saiyaara

Also featuring Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, Superman is performing on a below average note in India. It should have had a better hold at the Indian box office.

The second weekend will be difficult for James Gunn's directorial as the youth will mostly prefer to watch the upcoming film, Saiyaara. Starring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, the intense love story is eyeing an opening of Rs 15 crore in India this Friday.

Superman, the second reboot of the Superman film series, clashed with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan and Maalik at the Indian box office.

Superman In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

