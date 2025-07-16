Meet actor who faced tension with Aamir Khan but worked well with Shah Rukh Khan, then accused Mani Ratnam of undermining her

If versatility and finesse had a face, this actor would surely take away the limelight! This Indian actor has not only worked in Hindi films but is also known for her work in South cinema, television space, and even stage plays. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and recalled him being 'very sensitive.' On the other hand, the actor shared an uneasy equation with Aamir Khan and has also accused Mani Ratnam of undermining her. She is none other than Mita Vasisht.

Born in 1967, Mita Vasisht graduated from the National School of Drama in 1967 and has been active in the industry for decades. From Chandni to Taal and Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, the 57-year-old has worked significantly in mainstream movies. She played a prominent character in Dil Se, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

In one of her interviews, Mita recalled how the superstar made an effort to avoid her getting injuries to the head while filming for the movie. However, she expressed dissatisfaction with Mani Ratnam favoring Manisha Koirala. The Kaagaz actor explained that she underwent intense training as per her role, but the filmmaker insisted on hiding her toned biceps as he felt it overshadowed Manisha.

Aamir Khan did not like it when Mita Vasisht touched his hair

Recalling her experience of working with Aamir Khan, the veteran actor reminisced about how the latter felt bad when she touched his hair during a scene in Ghulam while improvising it. She commented that if she had been a commercial artist, Aamir would not have felt that way. Mita also highlighted that they had very different acting approaches.

Mita Vasisht experienced casting couch with a Tamil filmmaker

To date, she has been vocal about her journey, shedding light on the highs and lows she went through. Like many other actors, Mita also faced the casting couch with a filmmaker from the Telugu industry.

It was when she was attending the Chennai Film Festival that the person in question tried to stop her from leaving the room that they were in. Not only this, but he even chased her outside as she attempted to get into a safer place.

