Is Brock Lesnar’s daughter dating 49ers rookie? Mya Lesner and Drew Moss drop a bomb on WWE and NFL fans

Former mixed martial artist Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya Lesnar, has officially confirmed her relationship with San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Drew Moss. The two made their romance public this week when Moss posted a pair of photos to Instagram, taken at a wedding.

One image showed them smiling for the camera, the other captured Moss kissing Mya on the cheek. The caption: “Forever wedding date ❤️.” Mya responded in the comment section with, “My handsome man 😍,” confirming this to be the first time she publicly acknowledged their relationship.

From Colorado state to the national spotlight

Although this may be their first public reveal, the relationship did not begin overnight. As reported by TMZ Sports, Mya and Drew met while attending Colorado State University, where both competed in sports—she in track and field, and he on the football team.

Mya recently made headlines by winning the 2025 NCAA Division I shot put title. Moss, meanwhile, started 25 games over two seasons for CSU before signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

A viral reveal with WWE and NFL fans watching

Moss’s simple Instagram post quickly gained traction. According to the Times of India, the pairing has stirred buzz across both NFL and WWE circles, not just for who they are, but for their athletic pedigrees. Mya is not only a top-tier collegiate athlete but also the daughter of a former WWE and UFC champion.

While Moss is yet to make his NFL debut, he has already grabbed attention far beyond training camp headlines. With fans from both the WWE and NFL now watching closely, this young couple may have just turned their college romance into one of sports' most talked-about young relationships.

