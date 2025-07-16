Arbaaz Khan feels 'pressure' that his next movie has similar title to brother Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kiya? Actor reveals

Arbaaz Khan is making headlines for his upcoming movie titled, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se. In a recent chat with Times Entertainment, the actor was asked whether the similarity with his brother Salman Khan’s iconic movie title, Maine Pyaar Kiya, put any pressure on him. To which Arbaaz responded with a positive mindset, mentioning, “There is no pressure.”

Arbaaz Khan says ‘unnecessary debate’ on similarity with Salman Khan’s movie title

Arbaaz emphasized that similarity in titles is not a concern at all. It's the script that matters. He said, “How does it matter? People compare your work with yours. Comparisons are not something that people should be really worried about. What is the fear? It's asking for too much to say, ‘Oh, will this match the success of that? Because of the title. That is an unnecessary debate.”

Arbaaz Khan further added that people would not have worked on scripts if tweaking titles could benefit them. “If it were so easy to replicate success using titles with a twist, people would not work on scripts. They would only be working on titles. There's no pressure. It's just stupid to take pressure on the fact,” he added.

Arbaaz Khan expresses that he doesn't compare himself with anyone

Arbaaz Khan expressed how he is currently busier than ever. He also emphasized that he doesn't compare his journey with anyone else's.

The actor said, “I'm happy that people still come to me. I'm far busier than I used to be. I don't even have certain complaints, nor do I even compare myself with anyone, or 'Why wasn't I that?' You never know when things turn around. We've seen people after 10, 15, 20 years of their career suddenly see a high that they'd never seen.”

Khan further gave an example of Bobby Deol's rise and explained how consistently being on the field can turn things in your favor.

“Look at Bobby (Deol, actor), who's a friend of mine. How well his career has panned out, just after him being patient and after being around for so long. So, just being there and playing the game (is what matters). Just be on the field. This is how you'll score the goal," he asserts.

