Who is Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka? All about Japanese basketball star who retired in 2023

When Shohei Ohtani announced in February 2024 that he had married someone “very special” from Japan, fans speculated fiercely. In the end, Ohtani was seen posing for the camera alongside former basketball star Mamiko Tanaka two weeks later, announcing their relationship to the world.

Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ four-time MVP and reigning NL MVP is a new father: in April 2025, Ohtani revealed that Tanaka had given birth to their first child, a daughter. Through press conferences, red carpet galas, and postseason celebrations, Tanaka has maintained her privacy while supporting Ohtani’s transcendent career on and off the diamond.

A former basketball standout in Japan

Born December 11, 1996, Mamiko Tanaka honed her athleticism at Waseda University before turning professional in 2019 with the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women’s Japan Basketball League. She averaged a 47.7% field-goal rate and 69.9% from the free-throw line during her final season in 2023, as per ESPN.

Although she retired that year, her on-court composure laid the foundation for the calm she now displays beside one of baseball’s biggest stars.

From mystery to Dodgers supporter

While Ohtani’s wedding and personal life were mostly kept private, it wasn’t until his February 2024 Instagram announcement that fans learnt that he had got married. The post reportedly asked fans “to warmly watch over us.”

Barely two weeks later, the Dodgers revealed Tanaka as Ohtani’s wife in their “Wheels up to Seoul” post. She made her red carpet debut at the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala in May 2024, greeting Ed Sheeran alongside her husband.

In September, she celebrated with Ohtani and their dog, Decoy, after the team clinched the NL West.

Becoming parents

On April 19, 2025, Ohtani took to Instagram to share a photo of his newborn’s tiny feet, writing, “I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter,” per People. Though the newborn’s name remains private, Tanaka’s role has shifted from elusive partner to devoted mother.

With the couple now more visible than ever, Tanaka’s evolution from private athlete to public partner continues on her own terms. Perhaps now more open to the limelight, she was spotted beside the baseballer on the MLB All-Star Game red carpet on July 16.

