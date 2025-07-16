Bollywood Newswrap, July 16: From Salman Khan selling Bandra house to Sidharth-Kiara announcing birth of baby girl

Wondering what happened throughout the day? From Salman Khan selling a Bandra apartment to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announcing parenthood, here’s a quick recap of all the major highlights of the day.

Farhan Akhtar to launch 120 Bahadur teaser in August, will screen with War 2

Farhan Akhtar is all set to launch the teaser of 120 Bahadur in August. The teaser will be attached with the prints of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Farhan is playing the role of Major Shaitaan Singh Bhati (PVC) in the film. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is based on the Indo-China War of 1962.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar and team gear up to launch 120 Bahadur teaser in August; Will screen with War 2

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani blessed with a baby girl

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the arrival of a baby girl. On Wednesday Morning, the power couple took to their Instagram handle and shared a cute poster. They accompanied the announcement with a sweet note. "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. Kiara and Sidharth," their statement reads.

The caption featured a folded hands emoji, a pink heart, and an evil eye emoji.

READ FULL STORY: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's 'hearts are full' after welcoming baby girl, check out first update as new parents

Advertisement

Salman Khan sells Bandra West apartment at Rs 5.35 crore

Salman Khan sold his lavish Bandra West apartment at a whopping amount of Rs 5.35 crore, as per property registration documents. Located on the 14th floor of Shiv Asthana Heights, the deal also includes a three-car parking space.

READ FULL STORY: Salman Khan sells his Bandra West apartment for Rs 5.35 crore, here's everything we know about deal

YRF released a fresh poster of War 2 ft. Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani

Yash Raj Films released a fresh poster of War 2 featuring the lead cast- Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani.

The sleek poster presents Hrithik Roshan holding a sword, Jr NTR giving a deadly look, while Kiara is pointing a gun. The caption of the post reads, “The biggest showdown of the year loading... (fire emoji) #30DaysToWar2 #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Special Ops 2 release, 5 things you must know about Kay Kay Menon starrer