Rana Daggubati reveals what he would’ve done if Kattappa did not finish off Baahubali

Baahubali, starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated movies in Indian cinema. As the film is gearing up for its re-release, Rana responded to a question, which is what you’d expect Bhallaladeva to say.

Rana Daggubati makes a quirky response to a Baahubali question

Advertisement

From an official question made by the Baahubali handle on X (formerly Twitter), they asked, “What if Kattappa didn’t kill Baahubali?” In response to this, Rana Daggubati replied, “I would have killed him instead.”

Here’s what Rana Daggubati said:

Talking about Baahubali, the epic movie is slated to hit the big screens once again this year. The movie is releasing on October 31, 2025, as a single part comprising visuals from both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The single part re-release is titled Baahubali: The Epic. Some reports suggest that the movie will hit big screens with a runtime of 3 hours and 50 minutes, while speculations indicate it may be longer than that.

About Baahubali 1 & Baahubali 2

Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion are a duology featuring an epic action tale in the kingdom of Mahishmati. The first installment follows the story of Sivudu, an adventurous young man who becomes infatuated with a young girl, Avantika.

Advertisement

For his search for love, the man decides to help her on a mission to rescue the former queen of Mahishmati, who is now a prisoner under the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladev.

However, soon Sivudu realizes his true lineage and that he is Mahendra Baahubali, the son of the late crown prince Amarendra Baahubali, who was betrayed and killed by his own trusted man.

What happened to Amarendra, and how does Mahendra seek revenge for his father’s death, forms the rest of the story.

Rana Daggubati's work front

Rana Daggubati was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer crime actioner Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial featured Rana as the main antagonist and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Moving ahead, the actor is next expected to appear alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the period drama Kaantha, co-produced by both actors themselves.

ALSO READ: 11 new South movies releasing in theaters this week: Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V v/s State of Kerala to Kireeti's Junior