Jena Sims rocks USD 265.50 loungewear set ahead of hubby Brooks Koepka’s The Open Championship

Jena Sims, wife of five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, grabbed attention ahead of this week’s Open Championship—not for anything on the fairways, but with a bold fashion choice. The model and businesswoman stepped out in a seashell-blue apparel priced at USD 265.50, drawing online praise for her elegant look.

Known for her social media presence and brand collaborations, Sims continues to combine comfort, beauty, and golf tour glamor in a way that turns heads wherever she appears. Her pre-tournament look added another stylish entry to her growing influence outside the ropes.

Seashell-blue simplicity meets strategic style

According to Sportskeeda, the USD 265.5 (approx. INR 22,844.49) outfit worn by Sims featured a crew-neck pullover worth USD 128 (approx. INR 11,013.54) with soft pastel-blue fabric. She paired this with a matching straight leg sweatpants worth USD 128 (approx. INR 11,013.54) and sheer glow boy-shorts underneath (USD 9.5, approx. INR 817.41).

Her ensemble was equal parts lounge-ready and photo-ready, perfect for relaxed Irish summer weather and casual Instagram shots. The look debuted in her Instagram story, where she shared a candid frame featuring her son, Crew. The caption read, “Today’s set plus the gator slippers he refuses to take off.”

That measure of family humor paired with her coordinated fashion choices made the outfit both relatable and stylish at once.

Timing and intent: More than just an outfit

Sims shared the outfit ahead of Brooks hitting the fairways at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. With Koepka finishing tied 43rd in last year's Open, she’s making her own statement this year—one of backup, calm, and aesthetic intent. The outfit struck a balance between Instagram-worthy and comfort-first, depicting that relaxation off-course can still be branded and purposeful.

