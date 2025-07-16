11 new South movies releasing in theaters this week: Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V v/s State of Kerala to Kireeti's Junior

South Indian movies have been making quite a buzz in theaters for some time. In recent times, we saw some new releases in South that caught the attention of the audience.

As we step into the next week, here’s a list of new South Indian films that are making their way to theaters soon.

Advertisement

11 new South Indian films to watch in theaters this week

Title Genre Release Date Janaki V v/s State of Kerala Legal Drama July 17, 2025 Bun Butter Jam Romantic Comedy Drama July 18, 2025 Kothapallilo Okappudu Comedy Drama July 18, 2025 Ekka Crime Drama July 18, 2025 Flask Comedy Drama Thriller July 18, 2025 Gevi Action Drama July 18, 2025 Police Vari Heccharika Drama July 18, 2025 Jenma Natchathiram Horror Drama July 18, 2025 Apoorva Puthranmaar Comedy Thriller July 18, 2025 Junior Family Action Drama July 18, 2025 Raveendra Nee Evide Comedy Thriller July 18, 2025

1. Janaki V v/s State of Kerala (Malayalam)

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh

Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh Director: Pravin Narayanan

Pravin Narayanan Genre: Legal Drama

Legal Drama Release Date: July 17, 2025

Janaki V v/s State of Kerala is an upcoming Malayalam-language movie featuring Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi in the lead. The film narrates the story of Janaki, a young woman who seeks justice after a traumatic event, with advocate David Abel Donovan helping her.

Advertisement

Apart from the leading actors, the film features an ensemble cast of actors, including Gopi’s son Madhav Suresh, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai, Askar Ali, and many more in key roles.

2. Bun Butter Jam (Tamil)

Cast: Raju Jeyamohan, Aadhiya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie

Raju Jeyamohan, Aadhiya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie Director: Raghav Mirdath

Raghav Mirdath Genre: Romantic Comedy Drama

Romantic Comedy Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Bun Butter Jam is a Tamil-language romantic comedy drama starring Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raju Jeyamohan in the lead role. The film features the story of two mothers who band together to secure the future of their Gen Z kids, who have different plans when it comes to marriage and relationships.

3. Kothapallilo Okappudu (Telugu)

Cast: Manoj Chandra, Ravindra Vijay, Monika T, Usha Bonela

Manoj Chandra, Ravindra Vijay, Monika T, Usha Bonela Director: Praveena Paruchuri

Praveena Paruchuri Genre: Comedy Drama

Comedy Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Kothapallilo Okappudu is a Telugu movie that features the story of a village man who is in search of a dancer. What happens in his adventurous journey of finding a dance, and the humor that follows, becomes the central focus of the story.

Advertisement

4. Ekka (Kannada)

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada, Sanjana Anand, Atul Kulkarni, MR. Aditya, Rahul Dev Shetty

Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada, Sanjana Anand, Atul Kulkarni, MR. Aditya, Rahul Dev Shetty Director: Rohit Padaki

Rohit Padaki Genre: Crime Drama

Crime Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Ekka is an action-packed crime drama featuring Yuva Rajkumar in the leading role. The film features the story of Muttu, a small-town youngster who arrives in Bengaluru in search of his friend.

However, his journey leads him to the underbelly of the city’s gangster world, leading to various circumstances. How he manages to come out of the situation forms the rest of the story.

5. Flask (Malayalam)

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth

Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, Aswathy Sreekanth Director: Rahul Riji Nair

Rahul Riji Nair Genre: Comedy Drama Thriller

Comedy Drama Thriller Release Date: July 18, 2025

Flask is a Malayalam-language movie featuring the story of Jyothi Kumar, an aspiring singer who ends up being a police constable. As he is assigned to provide security to the arrogant District Judge Venkitesh Balaji, he often lands in trouble owing to his careless ways.

Advertisement

However, things take a dark turn when they are kidnapped by a Maoist group, leading to a battle of survival.

6. Gevi (Tamil)

Cast: Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M, Charles Vinoth, Jeeva Subramaniam

Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M, Charles Vinoth, Jeeva Subramaniam Director: Tamil Dhayalan

Tamil Dhayalan Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Gevi is an upcoming Tamil flick that tells the tale of the struggle for justice faced by Mandharai and Malaiyan in a rural village. The movie showcases themes of love, survival, and bureaucratic apathy with a community’s struggle.

7. Police Vari Heccharika (Telugu)

Cast: Sunny Akhil, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Ajay Ghosh, Jaya Vahini, Himaja Mallireddy

Sunny Akhil, Shubhalekha Sudhakar, Ajay Ghosh, Jaya Vahini, Himaja Mallireddy Director: KV Babji

KV Babji Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Police Vari Heccharika is a drama movie from Telugu cinema featuring the story of an officer, Kanchana, who is on a relentless mission to unveil the truth about an activist, Satyamurthy.

8. Jenma Natchathiram (Tamil)

Cast: Kaali Venkat, Santhana Bharathi, Munishkanth, Malvi Malhotra

Kaali Venkat, Santhana Bharathi, Munishkanth, Malvi Malhotra Director: B Manivarman

B Manivarman Genre: Horror Drama

Horror Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Jenma Natchathiram features the story of a team that ventures into an abandoned bungalow in search of treasure. However, soon they are forced to face paranormal dangers, leading to a series of scary events.

9. Apoorva Puthranmaar (Malayalam)

Cast: Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Bibin George, Lalu Alex, Ashokan, Dharmajan Bolgatty

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Bibin George, Lalu Alex, Ashokan, Dharmajan Bolgatty Director: Renjith RL

Renjith RL Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Release Date: July 18, 2025

Advertisement

Apoorva Puthranmaar is a Malayalam-language movie featuring the story of two brothers who attempt to fulfill their father’s dying wish. However, their actions only lead to more chaos.

10. Junior (Telugu/Kannada)

Cast: Kireeti, Sreeleela, V. Ravichandran, Genelia Deshmukh

Kireeti, Sreeleela, V. Ravichandran, Genelia Deshmukh Director: MR. Radhakrishna

MR. Radhakrishna Genre: Family Action Drama

Family Action Drama Release Date: July 18, 2025

Junior, starring Kireeti in the lead role, narrates the story of a young boy’s heartfelt discovery of life that redefines his bond with his father.

11. Raveendra Nee Evide (Malayalam)

Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azeez Nedumangad

Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azeez Nedumangad Director: Manoj Palodan

Manoj Palodan Genre: Comedy Thriller

Comedy Thriller Release Date: July 18, 2025

Raveendra Nee Evide is a comedy thriller from Malayalam cinema that tells the tale of Raveendran, a weather officer obsessed with certainty. However, his world turns upside down after a strange incident involving a neighbour sparks his suspicion about his wife.

As his judgment is clouded, he is forced to find himself in unexpected situations that only create more chaos.

ALSO READ: DNA OTT Release: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan starrer action thriller online