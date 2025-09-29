Bon Appétit, Your Majesty Ending Explained: Did Yi Heon and Yeon Ji Young live out their love story? Lee Chae Min-YoonA’s return explored

The much-awaited finale of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty dropped on September 28, and what an ending! The excitement in the K-drama realm could almost be felt with the palpable energy of an entire cluster of viewers hoping for a happy ending between the lead characters of Yi Heon and Yeon Ji Young, played by Lee Chae Min and YoonA, respectively. A visual feast, the culinary romance drama delivered the best possible outcome for everyone.

What happened at the end of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Does Yi Heon retain his throne?

A cliffhanger broke through at the start of this week's episodes with an abrupt kiss shared between the leads, turning into a realization of love. After the Grand Prince’s plan fails to see the light of day at the Queen Dowager’s seventieth birthday celebration and Chef Yeon is able to stop the King from slashing through his own grandmother, she voices the absurdity of the situation to the royal. How all of it seems very orchestrated and against the King's reign.

Another plan follows through during the evening, with the grandmother and grandson’s dinner turning into a big plot for revolt. Prince Jinmeyong is put in charge while King Yi Heon is lured into the forest over the Royal Chief Cook’s disappearance. Rumors of his passing are spread through the Kingdom, and his alleged treason against his own grandmother turns the subjects’ favor away from him. He is deposed from the throne with Chef Yeon sending Gong Gil to seek him out, believing him to be still alive.

Did Yi Heon and Yeon Ji Young reunite during the 1500s?

After the King sneaks back into the palace to take back what was his, he is once again lured out, meeting his lady love while on the path to being banished. On the verge of death, she arrives with help and manages to save Yi Heon, only to be kidnapped by Grand Prince Jesan.

Entering the enemy's den all alone, the two royals get into a bloodbath with his diary, Mangunrok finding its way to Chef Yeon, who recognizes it and runs towards the King, only to be struck by the Grand Prince’s sword. Yi Heon, paralyzed by the bloodied woman in front of him, manages to come out of his trance to slash through the man in front of him, just as he also learns of the truth behind his recipe book-cum diary.

Does Yeon Ji Young return to the present day and meet her love, Yi Heon?

Drawing her last breath, YoonA’s character confesses her love towards Lee Chae Min’s, and is sucked into the book, which vanishes into thin air. Amid his wails and another sword piercing through Jesan, the torn page of the book with the recipe for Hwanseban- the one about yearning and returning home- flies to the hands of an unconscious Yi Heon.

In modern-day Seoul, Yeon Ji Young wakes up in a hospital and desperately tries to return back to the 1500s with the help of the bloodied Mangunrok but fails miserably. A month passes by, and she's back to her chef duties at a restaurant seeking a Michelin star, only to meet her team of cooks from back in the royal kitchen.

Does Bon Appétit, Your Majesty have a happy ending for Yi Heon and Yeon Ji Young?

One fine day, Royal Secretary Im, dressed as an evaluator, arrives at the restaurant to try out the fusion, Royal meal-inspired course, only to lock heads with Chef Yeon. During a fight, she is interrupted by a handsome individual who speaks in the Joseon twang and brings tears to her eyes- Yi Heon.

The show amazingly brings him back as the very character and not a modernized version. They have an emotional reunion and end it with a passionate kiss.

Do Yi Heon and Yeon Ji Young live together in 2025?

The epilogue shows the two people, madly in love, living in a Hanok-style home in modern-day Seoul. However, the King is now an ordinary man who cooks for his lady love as she rates him, as well as makes customizations to his cooking. They speak in a fun mix of old and new Korean speaking styles and build their life around food and love.

Possible sequel: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty season 2 explored

The K-drama ends with details about Yi Heon’s entry into the modern world kept a secret. But the end is so well done and ties all loose ends that one may not need a sequel to see through the many possibilities, and can instead build a personally satisfying storyline instead.

