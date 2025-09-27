Box Office: Homebound opens at Rs 30 lakh on Friday; Neeraj Ghaywan directorial aims at jump on day 2

After delivering a landmark movie, Masaan, in 2015, director Neeraj Ghaywan returned with Homebound this year. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound has taken a low start at the box office. Estimates suggest that the movie opened with a net of Rs 30 lakh at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to experience growth on Saturday and then again on Sunday. However, nothing substantial can be expected as it was not meant to be a box office film in the first place. The primary goal behind Homebound was gaining critical acclaim in film festivals, which it received wholeheartedly.

For the record, the movie received love and appreciation from critics during its screenings at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. The icing on the top was securing an official entry at the 98th Academy Awards in the category of Best Foreign Film.

Nevertheless, if the movie gains traction at the box office, it will be a bonus to its glory. Homebound has been released on limited screens, considering its niche audience. However, the movie might achieve a reasonable cumulative box office by the end of its theatrical run, as word-of-mouth may help it on the business front.

It got released in cinemas alongside Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG (Hindi) and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Moreover, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer courtroom dramedy Jolly LLB 3 is also playing in cinemas. Homebound will have to face two more movies, Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, from the Gandhi Jayanti weekend onwards.

Day-wise box office collections of Homebound in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 30 lakh net

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 shows decent hold on 2nd Friday, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer crosses Rs 75 crore in India