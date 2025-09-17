Upgrade your Navratri look with these 5 traditional outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari

It is that time of the year again when we get to celebrate colors, cultures, and traditions all together, along with letting our fashion game take centre stage with vibrant ethnic wear. While chaniya cholis, lehengas, and kurta sets have always been at the heart of Navratri dressing, today’s fashion-forward crowd loves experimenting by blending modern outfits with traditional options. Whether you’re dancing the night away at garba or attending festive gatherings, these reimagined ensembles promise comfort, glamour, and a dash of individuality.

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor never goes wrong with her fashion choices. Be it traditional or western, she always makes heads turn. The square neck crop top features delicate floral embroidery in white, giving a traditional yet modern vibe. She has paired a matching high-waisted, wide-leg palazzo pants with the same embroidery detailing, offering comfort and elegance. She completed her look with a sheer long shrug, adding flow and grace to look perfect in Navratri.

2. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks stunning in a strapless bandeau crop top with a subtle lace or brocade pattern that adds texture and richness without overwhelming the look. The high-waisted flared trousers channel retro-glam vibes with a contemporary twist. A flowing, floor-length cape in a soft, satiny material adds movement, drama, and a regal flair, making the outfit perfect for Navratri.

3. Alia Bhatt

A multicoloured mirror-work embroidered bustier featuring traditional Kutchi (Gujarat) embroidery will make this Alia Bhatt-inspired outfit a hit in your garba night. A multi-panelled lehenga-style skirt made of colorful bandhani (tie-dye) fabric, arranged in bold stripes of purple, green, red, orange, and black — each with white dots, staying true to traditional Rajasthani-Gujarati craftsmanship.

4. Deepika Padukone

Who said Navratri celebration demands you to go completely traditional? Deepika Padukone inspired a loose-fitting floor-length kaftan-style dress with a subtle dotted texture/pattern, making it graceful for the occasion. A thin metallic belt with a central motif adds volume to the dress. Heavy ethnic earrings and stacked bangles/bracelets that bring a festive and traditional touch to the modern outfit.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in a flowy emerald-green kurta with full sleeves that have gathered, puffed detailing near the cuffs. The highlight is the heavily embroidered front in vibrant colors (pink, blue, yellow, white) with mirror work, beads, and tassels, giving it a festive and gypsy-like vibe. She wore a matching wide-legged palazzo pants in the same emerald-green fabric, embellished with colorful detailing and mirror work along the hem, which complements the kurta’s embroidery.

ALSO READ: Fatima Sana Shaikh's long hair is goals: Steal her 5 best hairstyles