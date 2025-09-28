This Week in Entertainment: Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco are married to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

This week (September 22 to September 28) was quite busy for the entertainment world. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji received their career’s first National Awards, Katrina Kaif announced her pregnancy, Selena Gomez got married, and whatnot! Here are the top newsbreaks of the week.

Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27

On September 37, popular singer Selena Gomez tied the knot with boyfriend Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony. The singer shared a series of pictures from the special wedding moments on her Instagram account. Benny commented, “my wife in real life.”

READ FULL STORY: Selena Gomez Wears Custom Ralph Lauren Wedding Outfit, Benny Blanco Turns Heads in Classic Tuxedo



Big win for Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Mohanlal

On September 23, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bagged their first National Awards. While SRK won the honor for his performance in Jawan, Rani bagged it for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Mohanlal was honored with the cinema’s highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, for his contribution to cinema.

READ FULL STORY: 71st National Film Awards 2025: Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji pose for a frame-worthy pic, and it’s iconic

Katrina Kaif announced her pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially announced their pregnancy. The actress shared a monochrome picture on Instagram while flaunting her baby bump.

READ FULL STORY: It's Official: Katrina Kaif flaunts baby bump in first pic with Vicky Kaushal; calls it ‘best chapter of our lives’

Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Mashettey welcomes his second daughter

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Arun Mashettey and his wife, Malak, are blessed with a baby girl. The content creator shared a video from the hospital while sharing the good news with his fans.

READ FULL STORY: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aarun Mashettey welcomes 2nd daughter, documents wife’s pre-delivery journey

Dulquer Salmaan announced Lokah Chapter 2

After the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, producer and actor Dulquer Salmaan announced its sequel. The second installment will star Tovino Thomas in the lead role. DQ is also expected to make an extended cameo.

READ FULL STORY: Lokah Chapter 2 Glimpse: Tovino Thomas’ Michael to clash with one of 389 siblings, Dulquer Salmaan comes to rescue

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: From actors asking big remuneration to Sandeep Reddy Vanga as Brahmastra 2 director: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer's big statements