Salman Khan gets SCARED of Kajol, Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna talking about marriage in BTS from Two Much: 'Mere baad kisko...'

Last Thursday, Prime Video dropped one of the most entertaining chat shows hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. Their first guest were Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, and the four actors together put the house on fire. From talking about their personal lives to spilling beans about their professional ones, the episode was a banger.

Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress shared a BTS video from the set where we can see the actress and the PK star talking about marriage while the Sikandar star stares at them blankly.

Kajol shares a BTS video from Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle sets

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video where we can see Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan standing in a circle and having a serious conversation. The Mela co-stars are explaining something about marriage and how this concept came about. This left the Dilwale actress laughing out loud, but the Sikandar star was standing with an intense expression, only nodding to what they were saying.

What left us in splits was Kajol’s caption that read, “BTS discussing how marriages came about…think we scared Salman even more.”