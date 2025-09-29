Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty starrer takes decent start in pre-sales; Sells 7200 tickets already

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, along with Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, is set for its theatrical release. The advance booking of the much-awaited film opened this morning, September 28, and the initial response is quite decent.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the Pan-Indian film sold around 7,200 tickets in the top two national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis —for the opening day. Of this, 6000 admissions were recorded at PVR Inox, while the remaining 1200 were sold by Cinepolis, as per the data available at 11 PM (September 28).

Kantara: Chapter 1 kick-starts pre-sales on a decent note

So far, the advance booking in Hindi is decent. With three days still to go, the movie has the potential to generate strong pre-sales before its premiere. If Kantara: Chapter 1 experiences a significant surge in the next couple of days, it will ensure a strong opening day at the Hindi box office.

The trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 opened to a majorly positive reception. Based on the hype and buzz among the audience, the movie has a good chance of opening somewhere close to Rs 20 crore in Hindi. However, it is the word of mouth that will determine whether the prequel can rewrite history for Kannada cinema by matching the glory of the original part.

Know more about Kantara: Chapter 1

For the unversed, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Kantara: The Legend, which was released in 2022. Made on a small budget, the movie turned out to be Kannada cinema's biggest blockbuster, surpassing KGF Chapter 2.

Like its original part, Rishab Shetty has not only acted in the film but also directed it once again. The makers are confident that the upcoming chapter will strike the right chords with the audience. Let's see how it performs and whether it can emerge as the potential highest grosser of 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

