Bigg Boss 19 Episode 36: Awez Darbar evicted, Varun Dhawan pulls Pranit’s leg for taking dig at Bollywood actors

The Bigg Boss 19 episode kicked off with the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari team lighting up the stage with a high-energy dance performance to promote their film. Salman Khan soon joined them on the dance floor for the hit track Panwadi. Praising the song’s popularity, Salman joked that it needed its signature step to make it go even more viral. While discussing the film’s storyline, Salman playfully quipped whether it was inspired by his own life, since it revolved around breakups.

The cast—Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul—interacted with the housemates in a fun-filled segment. They surprised Tanya Mittal by singing a birthday song for her, teasing her about living like a princess surrounded by “hundreds of bodyguards.” Meanwhile, Mridul couldn’t hide his blush as he confessed to being a big fan of Janhvi Kapoor, even wishing she would enter the Bigg Boss house. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan reminded of how Pranit has made fun of him as well during his standup comedy shows.

Adding a twist to the light-hearted banter, Varun Dhawan teased that Awez Darbar’s wedding with Nagma was now “official” and widely known. Salman Khan quickly stepped in to question Awez directly about the truth. Clearing the air, Awez revealed that he and Nagma were not together earlier but had recently gotten close amidst family struggles and the fallout from his past relationship.

Salman Khan called nominated contestants Ashnoor, Awez, and Pranit to the garden area, while reminding them that there’s no secret room twist before the big eviction reveal. Within minutes, the exit door opened, and it was announced that Awez Darbar had been evicted, leaving the housemates stunned.

Salman then turned to Mridul, reminding him that even a massive fan following couldn’t save Awez, urging him to pull up his game. The atmosphere inside the house grew tense as Abhishek Bajaj broke down, heartbroken over not getting a chance to bid farewell to Awez. He screamed in frustration, visibly shaken by the eviction. Meanwhile, amid the emotional chaos, Amaal and Tanya found a moment to revisit and discuss their ongoing issues. The episode ends with Tanya expressing her emotions, crying to Neelam on not being able to celebrate her birthday with her mom.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on 43rd birthday with a romantic pic but Raha’s handwritten note is a real star