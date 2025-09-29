EXCLUSIVE: Omkara fame Langda Tyagi spin off in the making; Kumar Mangat & Abhishek Pathak begin scripting

In 2006, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Bipasha Basu, and Naseeruddin Shah teamed up for the first time on the Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Omkara. The film, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, was based on Othello by William Shakespeare, and went ahead to win a National Film Award in multiple categories. While all the characters got appreciation from the audience and critics alike, the one which went ahead to attain a cult status is Langda Tyagi portrayed seamlessly by Saif Ali Khan.

19 years later, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are planning a spin off to the character of Langda Tyagi from Omkara. A source shares, “The character of Langda Tyagi by Saif Ali Khan has stood the test of times, as it continues to find a mention in the pop-culture every few months. 19 years later, based on the love given to the part from the audience, producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are all set for a spin-off to Langda Tyagi. The duo came across an idea that organically leads itself to the world of Omkara, and more so, Langda Tyagi.”

The source further informs that the writing work for Langda Tyagi is going on in full swing, and the makers are looking to take it on floors in 2026. As for the casting, all the details have been kept under wraps. But will Saif Ali Khan return? “That’s a secret, which will unravel once the script is locked. Saif Ali Khan might just make a return to the world of Omkara, or the makers could rope in a young actor to play the part, making it a reboot in true sense,” the source concludes.

Meanwhile, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak have multiple other films in the development ranging from Drishyam 3, and Shaitaan to Housewife among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan reunite after success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama Franchise & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety